Stabilus (ETR:STM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Stabilus SE (ETR:STM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €34.40 ($37.39) and last traded at €34.00 ($36.96), with a volume of 83915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €34.40 ($37.39).
Stabilus Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $897.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.01.
Stabilus Company Profile
Stabilus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of gas springs, dampers, vibration isolation products, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Its products are used in automotive, navy and railways, commercial vehicles, aerospace, marine and rail, energy and construction, mechanical engineering, industrial machinery and automation, health, recreation, leisure, and furniture industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stabilus
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.