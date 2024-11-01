Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

SWK opened at $92.94 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 196.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 70,625 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

