SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 9,212 Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 34.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 44,349 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $300,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 55,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 38.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $45,400.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,261.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $28,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,310.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $45,400.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,261.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,822. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

TWST opened at $40.36 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

