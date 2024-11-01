SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 381 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XSLV opened at $46.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $361.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

