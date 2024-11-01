SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes $524,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 75.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 66.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $513.61 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $457.52 and a one year high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $505.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.15.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

