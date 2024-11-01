Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $546.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.23 million. Stepan had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Stepan stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.43. 10,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,476. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.80. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $96.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

In related news, VP David Kabbes purchased 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $75,387.84. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,387.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

