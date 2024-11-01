Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 3,816 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

