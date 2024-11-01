Stephens Inc. AR Buys 3,173 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $230,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 119.4% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 22.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,810 shares of company stock worth $142,049,542. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $756.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $404.63 and a 52-week high of $773.00. The company has a market capitalization of $323.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $711.57 and its 200 day moving average is $662.98.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

