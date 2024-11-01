Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,032,000 after buying an additional 1,617,722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,705,000 after acquiring an additional 645,835 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,068,000 after acquiring an additional 526,226 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,968,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after acquiring an additional 346,493 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $235.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.18 and a fifty-two week high of $242.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.