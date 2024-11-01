Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,346 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $74,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Repligen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Repligen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Repligen by 494.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 80,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 66,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Down 1.5 %

RGEN opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,355.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.15.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

