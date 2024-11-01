Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Silicon Laboratories worth $33,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $103.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.96. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $154.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.57.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,725. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

