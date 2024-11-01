Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,932,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,710 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 540,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,202 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

SUPN stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

