Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $52,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $406.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.13.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

