Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 45,254 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,336,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,254 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $32,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 98.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

