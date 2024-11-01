Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 151,217 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,217 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $58,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PIPR. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

PIPR stock opened at $283.64 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $137.20 and a twelve month high of $306.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.58.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

