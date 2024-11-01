STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to Issue $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.
STERIS has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. STERIS has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect STERIS to earn $9.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.
STERIS Stock Down 1.2 %
STERIS stock opened at $221.80 on Friday. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on STE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on STE
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than STERIS
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Starbucks Stock Primed for Growth Under New CEO Niccol’s Vision
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Primed for a Year-End Melt-Up Rally
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.