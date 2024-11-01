Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $16.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Pulmonx stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. 49,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,561. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.23 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 72.01%. Analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $30,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,401.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven S. Williamson acquired 14,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $97,435.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,592.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,586 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $30,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,401.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,351 shares of company stock worth $361,494 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the second quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 609.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

