StormX (STMX) Market Cap Achieves $63.72 Million

StormX (STMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. StormX has a total market capitalization of $63.72 million and $6.80 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StormX has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About StormX

StormX launched on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,243,042,210 tokens. StormX’s official website is stormx.io. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StormX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StormX (STMX) is a utility token for the StormX platform, a blockchain-powered solution for decentralized commerce. It was developed by Simon Yu and Calvin Hsieh to incentivize user participation and to enable transactions. Users can earn STMX tokens by completing micro-tasks or shopping at partner stores via the app. The tokens can also be staked for additional benefits and can be traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges. Furthermore, STMX holders have voting rights in platform decisions, promoting a democratic ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

