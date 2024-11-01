Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Should You Buy?

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.91 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 62.80 ($0.81). 1,082,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 483,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.77).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
About Strix Group
Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.
