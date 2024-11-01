Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Should You Buy?

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.91 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 62.80 ($0.81). 1,082,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 483,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.77).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Strix Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Strix Group

Strix Group Stock Performance

About Strix Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,076.67 and a beta of 0.59.

(Get Free Report)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.