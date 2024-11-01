Summit Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUHP. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $33.71 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.