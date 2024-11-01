Summit Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4,959.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.8 %

PSEP stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

