Summit Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,231 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth approximately $936,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 3,010.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS NAPR opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

