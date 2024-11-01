Summit Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.79 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $60.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

