Summit Wealth Partners LLC Sells 664 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $194.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $151.77 and a one year high of $201.85. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

