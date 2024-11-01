Summit Wealth Partners LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:NAUG)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:NAUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Separately, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS NAUG opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77.

