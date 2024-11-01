Swipe (SXP) Trading 2.1% Lower This Week

Swipe (SXP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $149.93 million and approximately $14.33 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 622,136,556 coins and its circulating supply is 622,134,593 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

