Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) Announces Earnings Results

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Syra Health had a negative net margin of 54.90% and a negative return on equity of 131.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Syra Health Stock Performance

SYRA opened at $0.42 on Friday. Syra Health has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

