Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) Announces Earnings Results

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Syra Health had a negative net margin of 54.90% and a negative return on equity of 131.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.
Syra Health Stock Performance
SYRA opened at $0.42 on Friday. Syra Health has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.
About Syra Health
