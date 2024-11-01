Syros Pharmaceuticals’ (SYRS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syros Pharmaceuticals

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jason Haas purchased 45,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $76,177.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,247.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Conley Chee purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,504 shares in the company, valued at $109,481.04. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Haas acquired 45,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $76,177.92. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,247.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 130,707 shares of company stock worth $206,491. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 119.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 787,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 428,175 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,166,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

