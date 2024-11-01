T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Bought by TPG Advisors LLC

TPG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of TPG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TDVG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. 5,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,925. The firm has a market cap of $431.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

