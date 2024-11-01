T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 3.3% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $25,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,436,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,207,000 after purchasing an additional 124,686 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,750,000 after acquiring an additional 107,086 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,592,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,810,000 after acquiring an additional 220,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7,992.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Barclays increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $112.11. 148,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,572. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.02 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average is $111.70.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

