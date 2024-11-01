Takkt (ETR:TTK) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €8.94 ($9.72) and last traded at €8.89 ($9.66), with a volume of 23564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €8.98 ($9.76).

Takkt Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.12. The company has a market cap of $575.98 million, a P/E ratio of 112.25, a P/E/G ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.

