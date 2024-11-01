Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

TANH stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Tantech has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

Get Tantech alerts:

Tantech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.