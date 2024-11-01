Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10, reports. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $640.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.50 million.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $62,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,091.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $62,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,091.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mckinley acquired 7,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,252.89. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,588 shares of company stock valued at $268,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,902 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDOC

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.