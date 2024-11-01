Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.97.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,740,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,777. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.91. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $640.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Thomas Mckinley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,077 shares in the company, valued at $300,502.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Thomas Mckinley bought 4,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,502.13. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $30,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,692.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,588 shares of company stock worth $268,831. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

