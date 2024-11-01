Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 7,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 2,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

