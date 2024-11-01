Telsey Advisory Group Predicts Weaker Earnings for adidas

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of adidas in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADDYY. HSBC cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

adidas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADDYY opened at $119.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.27. adidas has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $134.39.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 1.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,809,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 29.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

