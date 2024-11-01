The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

BA opened at $149.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.57. Boeing has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,758,830,000 after purchasing an additional 388,633 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,386,757,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Boeing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $624,749,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

