The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after buying an additional 1,042,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,886,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,397 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,712,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,014,000 after acquiring an additional 251,485 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,305,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,445,000 after acquiring an additional 596,589 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,657. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $79.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,109 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Charles Schwab Profile



The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

