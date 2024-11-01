The Eastern Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Eastern Price Performance

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eastern has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $194.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $73.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About Eastern



The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

