The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 69,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 19,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The OLB Group Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.35.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 110.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.91%.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

