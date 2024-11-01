The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) Director Sells C$543,215.24 in Stock

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Free Report) Director Tamir Poleg sold 72,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.47, for a total value of C$543,215.24.

Tamir Poleg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Tamir Poleg sold 100 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total value of C$731.14.

On Thursday, September 26th, Tamir Poleg sold 200 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total value of C$1,536.30.

On Thursday, September 19th, Tamir Poleg sold 20,000 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total value of C$154,224.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Tamir Poleg sold 5,327 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.84, for a total value of C$47,104.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Tamir Poleg sold 25,000 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.67, for a total value of C$166,750.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Tamir Poleg sold 40,000 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$252,000.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Tamir Poleg sold 5,489 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$35,184.49.

On Thursday, August 15th, Tamir Poleg sold 20,000 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total value of C$119,800.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Tamir Poleg sold 2,400 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total value of C$14,436.00.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.42. The firm has a market cap of C$435.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$2.65.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

