The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

The Swatch Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

