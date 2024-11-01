The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Swatch Group
The Swatch Group Price Performance
The Swatch Group Company Profile
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Swatch Group
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Roblox Stock Set for More Gains After Strong Earnings Report
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Top 3 REIT Picks for 2025: High Yields and Rising Earnings Ahead
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Stocks Well Below 52-Week Highs With Strong Growth Projections
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.