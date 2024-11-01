The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Toro were worth $67,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Toro by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Toro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Toro stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Toro’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

