The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Wendy’s has increased its dividend by an average of 51.1% annually over the last three years. Wendy’s has a payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.

Shares of WEN opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,728,745.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

