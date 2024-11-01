TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

