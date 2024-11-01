Thunder Brawl Tops One Day Trading Volume of $435,002.35 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $435,002.35 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02949932 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $502,809.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

