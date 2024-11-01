thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Shares Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €3.36 ($3.65) and last traded at €3.34 ($3.63). 2,397,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.32 ($3.61).
thyssenkrupp Stock Down 2.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €3.86.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than thyssenkrupp
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.