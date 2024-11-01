Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,569 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPHD. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TPHD opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $244.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.0401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

