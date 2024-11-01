TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at C$43.49 on Friday. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$28.52 and a 52-week high of C$45.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of C$353.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$356.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at TMX Group

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total value of C$1,579,766.56. In other TMX Group news, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$886,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total transaction of C$1,579,766.56. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

