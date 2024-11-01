Tnf LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tnf LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 17.1% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $571.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $416.07 and a one year high of $588.93. The company has a market capitalization of $492.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.