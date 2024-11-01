Tnf LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tnf LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 17.1% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $571.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $416.07 and a one year high of $588.93. The company has a market capitalization of $492.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
